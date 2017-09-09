Issues over NEET Exam, tragic death of Anitha: Former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa had foreseen this.

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 9: The whole of the State of Tamil Nadu is in the grip of protests against NEET and the suicide of an MBBS aspirant named Anitha from Ariyalur, Chennai. It is said that the reason behind her suicide is nothing but she could not obtain a medical seat in the recently held NEET exam.

At this juncture, the valuable view points of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on NEET comes to the limelight. She wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for exempting the year 2016 by enacting an ordinance. She stressed that a permanent NEET exemption given to Tamilnadu would serve the weaker sections and rural students better.

Jayalalithaa’s letter to the Prime minister was dated 24 May 2016, just a few months before she fell ill and admitted at Apollo Hospital Chennai. Her health condition gradually deteriorated and she was declared dead on December 5, 2016.

The letter reads,

I would like to thank you for the speedy promulgation of an ordinance providing for exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for this academic year(2016 – 17) in respect of State Government seat (whether in Government medical college or in a private medical) at under graduate level. This has, for the time being, put at rest the mental agony, stress and anxiety of lakhs of students and their parents aspiring for medical admission for the current year in the State quota.

In the letter she stresses that “This measure should be taken keeping in view the interests of students, particularly from the weaker sections and rural areas, to ensure that a level playing field is created.”

Jayalalithaa’s letter had gone viral in the social media in the wake of new happenings in the State over the NEET exam and seat allotment.

The letter written by Jayalalithaa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Courtesy: simpli-city.in