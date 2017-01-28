IstandbySLB: B-town comes out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

New Delhi, Jan. 28: B-town is appalled by the ‘shameful’ attack on ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of ‘Padmavati’ by members of Rajput Karni Sena.

The behaviour of the activists did not go well with anyone in the Bollywood fraternity as celebs took to Twitter to condemn the incident and lend their support to Bhansali by creating #IstandbySLB.

Here is what they tweeted:

Kabir Khan: 1st they stop release of films..now they r trying to stop films from being made. Attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali is SHAMEFUL #IstandbySLB

Aamir Khan: Deeply Saddened & Depressed about the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali so watched Guzaarish 3 times back to back to feel better. #IstandbySLB

Sunidhi Chauhan: I’m deeply saddened to hear about what happened with #SanjayBhansali sir. We have to stop this! #IstandbySLB

Parineeti Chopra: We stand by you sir. There is such a thing as freedom of expression and we will not allow cowards take that away. #IstandbySLB

Sophie Choudry: Movies..our biggest industry & yet we allow our movie makers to be attacked for their vision. Horrified. #IstandbySLB #SanjayLeelaBhansali

Arjun Kapoor: Shocked appalled saddened !!! #IstandbySLB it’s unfair to target us as an industry just because we take a dignified stand n stay quiet…

Arjun Rampal: Is this not intolerance???? Well don’t expect us to be tolerant to this behaviour.I do hope the govt takes severe action here. #IStandBySLB

Riteish Deshmukh: What happened on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s set is absolutely deplorable. #IStandBySLB : Over to you Rajasthan Police – Do the right thing. (ANI)