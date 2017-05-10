Isuzu India is all set to launch their new MU-X SUV tomorrow in India for INR 25lakh

New Delhi, May10:Isuzu India is all set to launch their new MU-X SUV tomorrow on our shores. The MU-X is underpinned by a ladder frame chassis and will fall bang in the middle of the premium SUV space. This means it will rival the likes of the mighty Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, both of which have become very popular in recent times for being very attractive packages in their own individual ways.

So, what is Isuzu bringing to the party to take on its well established rivals? Well, for starters it will come with Isuzu’s legendary reliability standards but then again, the Toyota Fortuner is just as well off in this department. Although the previous gen Isuzu MU-7 was known to have the best ride comfort in its segment and we hope the new model continues this tradition.

The new Isuzu MU-X also gets a more premium interior with leather upholstery and a decent equipment list featuring touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rear parking sensors and camera and more.

Considering the current crop of premium SUVs in India, it would bode well for Isuzu to offer a four-wheel drive version of the MU-X in India. Internationally, the four-wheel drive Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 3.0 litre, four cylinder, turbo diesel engine developing 174bhp of power and 430Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Isuzu may launch a more affordable two-wheel drive version of the MU-X in India at a later point in time as well.

Speaking of affordability, the Isuzu MU-X is likely to be priced a little more reasonably than the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, which should give make it more alluring to buyers. And considering the popularity of the D-Max V-Cross these days it would do Isuzu India well to go down the road of affordable pricing once again