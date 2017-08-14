IT department seeks detailed information on Amitabh Bachchan over his involvement Panama Case

New Delhi August 14: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is said to be included in the Panama Papers case along with many big names came out while investigating this issue.

The Income Tax Department is working with a lot of ‘aggressiveness’ on this matter. While the department has also sent a senior officer to the British Virgin Islands, located in the Caribbean Islands are among the many tax haven countries, to gather more information in this issue.

The Income Tax Department has filed a case against for 33 persons who are suspected to have a certain role in the Panama Papers case and investigations are still going on.

According to reports, one of the officials stated that there is no laxity in the investigation. We are quickly collecting information since the removal of the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from his post. Also due to this the Indian Tax agency has been facing criticism such as pulling and lagging this case for long.

While Amitabh Bachchan stated that he does not have any access to any firm that has been mentioned in the documents. Adding that he sends money abroad only under the Indian rules. He also denied having any connection with the companies that came under scanner as part of the Panama case.

Officials stated that in the alleged Panama-Papers case has statements about many big film stars. The process of collecting information is quite long. ‘

We have already sent the Senior CBDT, (The Central Board of Direct Taxes) officer to the British Virgin Islands, to collect the detailed information regarding this case and we are also seeking the information on various countries and then we will have to analyse and see if there are any violations the official said.