IT- dept’s Operation Clean Money: 14,000 properties worth more than 1 crore each under scanner 

New Delhi/September 1: More than Rs 14,000 crore worth of properties have come under the scanner of the income tax department that launched a major offensive against tax evaders post demonetisation. On Thursday, the department released a detailed statement on this exercise.

According to Reports, “The exercise has also unearthed a large number of persons and clusters having suspect transactions. These include about 14,000 properties of more than Rs 1 crore each where persons have not even filed income-tax returns. The investigations are in progress,” the statement said.

Operation clean money was launched on January 31 to analyse data of people who deposited large sum of cash post the note-ban with no previous matching return of income. as result of these, an amount of Rs 15,496 crore was admitted as undisclosed income and surveys resulted in the seizure of Rs 13,920 crore.

The I-T department statement follows the government defending demonetisation after the RBI data showed on Wednesday that almost all the Rs 15.44 lakh crore junked currency notes were returned to the banking system.

The government said the deposits had ended anonymity and helped fix liabilities for the money.

Reports says, in the first phase of operation Clean money mission, data analytics was used to identify 18 lakhs suspect cases where cash transaction did not appear to be in line with the tax profile of depositors, stated IT- department.