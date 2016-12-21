It is Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra to do two Bollywood films in 2017

Mumbai ,Dec. 21 : It’s an advance New Year gift for scores of PeeCee’s fans, who can now breathe a sigh of relief as the actress has confirmed she will be doing two Hindi films next year.

The actress, who is back in Mumbai, recently attended the Stardust Awards where she said, “I am doing two films next year, between ‘Quantico’ season 2 and 3. So, I am here to decide which ones I will be doing. By January, I will decide.”

The 34-year-old even put all speculations to rest as she revealed that she has shot for an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ but refused to divulge details.

“It’s for me to know and for you to find out!” claimed the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star.

On the professional front, Piggy Chops is excited for the release of her Hollywood debut ‘Baywatch’ starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

