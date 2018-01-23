It is Hadiya to decide about her marriage : Supreme court

In their latest verdict about Hadiya case, Supreme court said that, Hadiya to decide about her marriage and National investigate agency cant dig further about the marriage. Justice Chandrachud confirmed that It is #Hadiya to decide on her marriage. If she says she has no issues, that’s the end of the issue.

When the lawyer for Hadiya’s father asked the court to intervene into the so-called ‘love jihad’ marriage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan, CJI explained that “NIA can investigate into all other aspects except marriage”.

And Application filed by Kapil Sibal for impleadment to make # Hadiya a party accepted. Matter to be listed on 2nd February, 2018.

So finally on bottom line, Supreme court confirmed that An Adult woman an decide who she wants to marry.