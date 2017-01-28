It is just the beginning, love you, bapu, Kamal Haasan tweets birthday wishes to his daughter Shruti

Actress Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan along with her father actor Kamal Haasan and Actress Gautami during the Shruti Haasan`s birthday party on Jan 29, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, Jan 28: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan wished his daughter Shruti Haasan, who turned 30 on Saturday, and told her that she has done well for herself so far but this is just the beginning and she has a long way to go.

“Happy birthday lady. Shruti, you’ve done well. Remember it is just the beginning. Love you, bapu,” Kamal tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, Shruti tweeted that she will be ringing in her birthday with family and friends in the city.

“Chennai calling. It’s my birthday,” she wrote.

On the career front, Shruti awaits the release of Tamil actioner “SI3”, the third instalment in the “Singam” franchise.

Her other projects include Telugu action-drama “Katamarayudu” with Pawan Kalyan, and “Behen Hogi Teri” with Rajkummar Rao.

