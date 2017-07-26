"It is the duty of the government to keep the nation safe" Home Affairs Minister Hansraj Ahir.

New Delhi, July 26: In the wake of National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing Separatists in connection with the terror funding case, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Wednesday said that it is the duty of the government to keep the nation safe.

Ahir said that the incumbent campaign against the separatist will not stop while adding that the ongoing probe is in the favour of the nation. “The investigation which is being done by the NIA is on the right track. If anybody is being arrested then it has happened after proper probe. This routine will not stop now. It is our responsibility to keep our nation safe. This investigation is happening in the favour of the nation,” said Ahir.

Yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested another separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with the alleged terror financing case on the instruction of the Enforcement Directorate. Meanwhile, the (NIA) is likely to summon top Kashmiri separatists like Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik for questioning in connection with alleged terror funding case.

According to reports, a shutdown call of the Hurriyat against the arrest of seven separatist leaders did not receive adequate response yesterday, which also reflected how the Hurriyat was losing ground in the Valley. (ANI)