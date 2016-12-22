IT raids Mahim Enterprises in Assam, recovers Rs. 2 crores

| By :

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec. 22 (ANI): The Income tax officials on Thursday conducted a raid at Mahim Enterprises in Assam's Nagaon.

The officials recovered old and new currency worth over Rs 2 crores.

Earlier in day, Rs 28 lakh in new Rs 2000 notes was seized from a passenger, going to Dubai, at Mumbai Airport.

Raids are being carried out across the country by the Income Tax Department in the wake of the burgeoning fake currency racket post demonetisation.(ANI)