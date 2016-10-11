IT sector to witness worst dip in Q2: Report

Mumbai, Oct 11: Slowdown in BFSI and healthcare sectors apart from delays in projects across many clients will result into weakest September quarter in the past 8 years, says report.

Kotak Institutional Equities report states that the largest IT players are expected to see revenue growth rate at 0.5-3% during July-September quarter of 2016-17 compared to preceding quarter.

“Second quarter for the current fiscal will be the weakest September quarter for Indian IT in the past 8 years,” the report said.

“Growth will be impacted by broad based weakness in BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance), weak healthcare and delays in projects across many clients,” it added.

As per the report estimates, Infosys is expected to see the most revenue growth at 3% followed by HCLT (2.6%) TCS (2.4%) and Wipro (0.5%).

“Infosys is our top pick in the sector while we like Tech Mahindra for inexpensive valuations. We are cautious on other names,” it said.

Further, Kotak has estimated cross currency headwind of 50-100 basis points for Indian IT corporates due to depreciation of British pounds partly offset by appreciation of Japanese yen, Australian dollar and euro against US dollar.

“Growth verticals will vary across players and will largely be an imprint of recent deals wins/wallet share gain,” the report said. The report said Infosys will lead the pack given it is gaining share in large deals and wallets of large clients, and is well positioned to capture discretionary spends.