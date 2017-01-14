It would not be shocking if PM Modi replace Mahatma Gandhi’s photo by his own on currency notes: Abu Azmi

Mumbai, Jan. 14: Taking a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his picture weaving khadi on a simple charkha in Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calendar, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on Saturday said it would not be shocking if the Prime Minister might replace Mahatma Gandhi’s photo by his own on currency notes.

“It would not be shocking, if tomorrow, Narendra Modi replaces Mahatma Gandhi’s photo on currency notes by his own,” Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi told ANI.

Calling the entire incident appalling, Azmi said charkha and khadi are associated with Mahatma Gandhi and that there is no comparison between the two.

“There is no comparison between Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi. The campaign started by Mahatma Gandhi against britishers by introducing charkha and khadi is his identity. Nothing can be more appalling than removing Gandhiji’s photo and replacing it by Narendra Modi’s photo. This is condemnable,” he said.

In a big development, Mahatma Gandhi’s picture weaving khadi on a simple charkha, wearing his trademark cloth has been replaced by Prime Minister Modi’s picture in the same classic pose as that of the former in the KVIC diary and calendar.

However, it took a new turn on Friday as sources said the calendar never featured the picture of Father of the Nation.

Sources added there was no question of replacing Mahatma Gandhi’s picture with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There was no picture of Mahatma Gandhi on KVIC diary or calendar in the year 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, so there is no question of replacing his picture with that of Modi,” said sources.

Sources asserted that those igniting the controversy should understand that the sale of khadi was limited to two to seven percent during the 50 years of Congress rule while there can be seen an unprecedented growth of 34 percent in the sales of khadi products during the last two years of Prime Minister Modi-led government. (ANI)