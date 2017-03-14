Italian magistrate rejects judgement of Sergio Di Palo ,boyfriend of Tiziana Canton who was victim of hardcore revenge videos

Naples, March14:In spring 2015, Tiziana Cantone from Naples, Italy, sent a video to her ex-boyfriend of her performing a sex act on another man.

Cantone became the subject of gossip blogs, with some trying to track her down or identify the men in the video.

The 31-year-old quit her job following the online abuse. She had moved back in with her family in Mugnano, near Naples. Police in Naples are currently investigating her death. They are reportedly looking into instigation to suicide charges.

Cantone had filed legal requests with Google, Facebook Ireland, Yahoo Italy, and YouTube to have videos and references to her removed. According to il Fatto Quotidiano, she had won the Facebook case and the other three had already removed relevant content. She had also had her right to be forgotten rejected and was asked to pay legal fees. She was in the process of changing her name.

The magistrate Pietro Carola rejected the request of judgment immediately advanced by the prosecutor against Sergio Di Palo, the boyfriend of Tiziana Canton, who committed suicide for the dissemination of hardcore videos that concern it. The judge did not consider the evidence that there are elements of the test, a necessary requirement for the adoption of the summary procedure which determines the indictment “jumping” the preliminary hearing.

Palo is accused of blasphemy, a crime he allegedly committed together with the Canton, for pointing out five people as responsible for the spread of the video network, the fact that according to surveys of the Naples Prosecutor has proved false. The investigating judge, in what has been learned, he allowed the opposition to immediate trial expressed in a statement of defense lawyer Bruno Larosa, lawyer Di Palo.

He expressed satisfaction at the rejection by the investigating judge of the immediate trial request the lawyer Bruno Larosa, lawyer Tiziana Canton boyfriend, Sergio Di Palo. “In particular – he said the criminal – the process will have to follow the ordinary way and then allow the defense to ask the prosecutor carrying out investigative activities have so far been lacking.”

The lawyer will ask to re -interrogate some texts, and the outcome of any new investigations, said he was confident that the prosecution can advance an archiving request for Di Paolo. Today the investigating judge of Naples Court ,Pietro Carola ,rejected the request for immediate trial against Di Palo accused of slander against five people indicated – falsely, according to the prosecutor – falsely as responsible for the spread of the video network.