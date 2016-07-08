London, July 08: For the first time in its history, Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has sold more than 2000 cars in six months.

In all, between January and June the company delivered 2013 cars and in June alone delivered 416, itself an all-time record for a single month.

To put those figures into perspective, in the first six months of 2015 the company delivered 1882 cars.

“Thanks to the enlargement of the Huracán family, including introduction of the Spyder and rear-wheel drive version in markets worldwide in spring this year, we were able to deliver an exceptional sales performance in the first six months of 2016,” said Stefano Domenicali, Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

“With a solid order bank, not only for the Huracán, but also for our V12 model – the Aventador, we aim to outperform the last year’s sales record yet again.”

As for customers, the biggest demand for Lamborghini comes from the US, followed by Japan with the UK rounding out the top three. China is currently the company’s fourth biggest market.