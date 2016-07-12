Italian trains head-on collision :4 dead, dozens feared injured

Italy July 12:At least four people have been killed and dozens more hurt in a head-on collision involving two passenger trains in southern Italian city of Puglia, reports say.

The two trains were on a single-track line at the time of the crash, between the coastal towns of Bari and Barletta.

Emergency services are trying to free passengers from the wrecked carriages near the town of Corato.

National police and Carabinieri couldn’t immediately give details about the extent of the crash, saying they were in the middle of responding.

ANSA said ambulances and fire trucks were reaching the scene

