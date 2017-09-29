Italian woman Laura Messi weds herself in lavish ceremony at Vimercate

September 29, 2017 | By :
Italian woman Laura Messi weds herself in lavish ceremony at Vimercate. Photo: Facebook

Vimercate/Italy, September 29: An Italan bride excavated the tradition of  two-person approach to marriage and hosted a solo wedding. According to reliable sources, Laura Messi who is a Lissone residentinvited 70 guests to a farmhouse in Vimercate, north of Milan. The wedding was on Monday and she walked down the aisle in a Swarovski diamond encrusted wedding dress.

Photo: Facebook

The only that was missing in the wedding was a groom. According to sources, Laura Messi said that she made the decision to marry herself after failing to find a suitable husband before the age of 40. This type of marriage is termed as sologamy where advocates of self-marriage claim the non-legally binding union. It can help to support a better understanding of oneself and harmonize your external relationships.

Photo: Facebook

Laura Messi further mentioned that “I feel like a healthy person and happy and I have a good opinion of myself”, following a lavish ceremony involving a three tier wedding cake. She added that “Some people might criticize me, but I’m convinced that I have done nothing wrong. I’m so happy and above all I crowned my dream.” Laura Messi admitted that she could marry someone in the future, but  affirmed that her happiness would not depend on it.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Brides-to-be, with the latest wedding collection get ready for a ‘stylish’ surprise!
Bridegroom in  Pakistan wades through water to reach his marriage
Chennai city college student burnt alive by a Facebook friend on the pretext of marriage
Woman lover kidnaps bridegroom at gun point from his marriage to another in Bundelkhand ,Uttar Pradesh
Married men likelier to survive post-surgery death
Married men likelier to survive post-surgery death
Photographer realises his huge mistake after six hours of photo shoot with a couple
Photographer realises his huge mistake after six hours of photo shoot with a couple
Top