Italy’s Prime Minister is Paolo Gentiloni for the transitional government

Rome, Dec 12: Italy’s outgoing Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni was named as new Prime Minister on Sunday for a transitional government, following the resignation of Matteo Renzi from the post earlier this week.

After three days of consultations with all party leaders, Italian President Sergio Mattarella summoned Gentiloni and officially gave him the mandate to form a new government, Xinhua reported.

Renzi stepped down as Prime Minister on December 7, after suffering a defeat on December 4 in a referendum on a constitutional reform package that he had strongly advocated.

Gentiloni is considered a staunched ally of Matteo Renzi and both belong to the center-left Democratic Party (PD), which holds the majority of the seats in parliament.

He would count on the same political forces that had supported Renzi’s cabinet, since opposition told the president they would not take part in a national unity government.

“Consultations showed the unwillingness of major opposition forces to share responsibilities in a new government,” Gentiloni told a press conference, after receiving the mandate.

“Therefore, not by choice but out of sense of responsibility, we will move within the framework of the outgoing government and majority.”

The newly appointed prime minister immediately started talks with parliamentary forces, in order to draw a list of ministers.

He met with the speakers of the senate and lower house, Pietro Grasso and Laura Boldrini, then with several minor groups in both houses, according to his official schedule.

On Monday morning, he would consult with the main parties, including center-right Forza Italia(FI) of former premier Silvio Berlusconi, the New Centre Right (NCD) that was a minor ally in Renzi’s cabinet, and right-wing Fratelli d’Italia party.

