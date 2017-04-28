After Itanagar episode, four Congress leaders from Manipur joins BJP.

Imphal/Manipur, April 28: In a yet another blow to the Congress, four more MLAs from the party joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. The four leaders who joined the BJP are Y. Surchandra Singh, Ngamthang Haokip, O. Lukhoi and S. Bira. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and state unit president K. Bhabananda felicitated them at the BJP office.

Yesterday, 23 out of 25 party councillors in the Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) joined the BJP in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and BJP state President Tapir Gao in Itanagar. Recently, Congress has been plagued with mass exoduses and is facing a crisis. Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP along with Delhi Youth Congress president Amit Malik ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. (ANI)