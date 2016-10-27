itel launches affordable feature phone at INR1700

October 27, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 27 : itel Mobile on Thursday launched a new and affordable feature phone for the rural customers at Rs 1,700.

“Smartpower it5612” comes with an LED torch, OTG (On-The-Go) support along with 2500 mAh battery.

The phone sports 0.3 MP rear camera with flash and supports expandable memory up to 32 GB.

“The launch of Smartpower it5612 will delight aspiring mobile phone owners in the country,” said Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel Mobile India, in a statement.

The multilingual phone supports Hindi, English, Punjabi and Gujarati.

–IANS

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Women and Child Development ministry launches SHe-box  to file complaints related to sexual harassment at the workplace
Indian Railways launches its first 1,600 HHP solar diesel multiple unit train in Haryana
Google launches a new jobs search feature lets you search for jobs across virtually all of major online job boards like LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder and Facebook
Blockchain-based payments startup Circle launches an international online money transfer service in US and Europe
Pernod Ricard India launches two variants of Campo Viejo Spanish wine in India with vibrancy ,philosophy of ‘Live Uncorked’
Micromax launches dual SIM Yu Yureka Black budget phone on Flipkart for Rs 8,999
Top