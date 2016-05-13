ITI student lynched in WB: Accused TMC leader booked

Kolkata, May 13: Three days after a college student was beaten

to death by a mob over a false allegation in West Bengal’s South 24

Parganas district, police on Thursday midnight arrested one of the

main accused in this case- local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapas

Mullick- from North 24 Parganas district, reports said.

Acting on a tip off, police nabbed TMC leader Tapas Mullick, who was

absconding after the incident, and his close aid Billu Ghorui from

Bamangachi area under Duttapukur Police Station limits in North 24

Parganas district, a senior police official told IBNS.

Mullick and Billu Ghorui were produced in a local court in Diamond

Harbour on Friday and sent to police custody for 13 days.

Earlier on Monday night, ITI student Kaushik Purkait was badly beaten

up by angry villagers at Bahadurpur village in Diamond Harbour, over a

false allegation of buffalo-stealing. Local TMC leader Tapas Mullick

allegedly led the lynching and prevented his family members from

taking seriously injured Kaushik to hospital until they promised to

pay a large amount of rupees as compensation.

Kaushik, however, died later in Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital.

Police earlier arrested four persons, including a woman, on Tuesday in

connection with the case and they are in police custody.

When Kaushik’s body was taken to his village on Wednesday, angry

villagers went on a rampage. They ransacked the houses of few of the

accused and set few motorcycles and cycle-vans on fire. Police

arrested two men in connection with this rampage and they are also in

police custody.

Kaushik Purakait’s family members are demanding CBI probe into the matter.