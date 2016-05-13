ITI student lynched in WB: Accused TMC leader booked
Kolkata, May 13: Three days after a college student was beaten
to death by a mob over a false allegation in West Bengal’s South 24
Parganas district, police on Thursday midnight arrested one of the
main accused in this case- local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapas
Mullick- from North 24 Parganas district, reports said.
Acting on a tip off, police nabbed TMC leader Tapas Mullick, who was
absconding after the incident, and his close aid Billu Ghorui from
Bamangachi area under Duttapukur Police Station limits in North 24
Parganas district, a senior police official told IBNS.
Mullick and Billu Ghorui were produced in a local court in Diamond
Harbour on Friday and sent to police custody for 13 days.
Earlier on Monday night, ITI student Kaushik Purkait was badly beaten
up by angry villagers at Bahadurpur village in Diamond Harbour, over a
false allegation of buffalo-stealing. Local TMC leader Tapas Mullick
allegedly led the lynching and prevented his family members from
taking seriously injured Kaushik to hospital until they promised to
pay a large amount of rupees as compensation.
Kaushik, however, died later in Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital.
Police earlier arrested four persons, including a woman, on Tuesday in
connection with the case and they are in police custody.
When Kaushik’s body was taken to his village on Wednesday, angry
villagers went on a rampage. They ransacked the houses of few of the
accused and set few motorcycles and cycle-vans on fire. Police
arrested two men in connection with this rampage and they are also in
police custody.
Kaushik Purakait’s family members are demanding CBI probe into the matter.