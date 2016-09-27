‘It’s a rumour and nothing has been confirmed as yet’: Varun Dhawan on working with Big B

Mumbai, Sep 27: Actor Varun Dhawan has denied reports that states that he is working with megastar Amitabh Bachvhan in “Dabba Gul”. However the young star says that he would love to soon share screen space with the legend.

Reacting on the reports, the “Dishoom” actor says that “it’s a rumour and nothing has been confirmed as yet.”

“Who wouldn’t want to work with Big B but as of now this is a rumour,” added Varun, who was present at the Night Life Convention Award on Monday.

Pradeep Sarkar will direct “Dabba Gul” and the film focuses on the idea of a dignity of labour. The film is about the “Dabbawalas” in Mumbai and an MBA student, who wants to learn their way of business for his internship and joins the dabbawala’s day-to-day activities.