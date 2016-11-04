IUCN team to assess Bhitarkanika National park mangrove ecosystem for nominating as world heritage site

BHUBANESWAR,Nov4: The Bhitarkanika National Park may make it to the list of world heritage sites. The large mangrove eco-system has been nominated as one among the nine natural eco-sites of the country for the coveted tag.

A five-member delegation from International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), an international organization working in the field of nature conservation, would visit Bhitarkanika on Friday to assess the eco-site.

The delegation consisting of wildlife scientists, environment specialists and eco-spot experts interacted with senior officers of the state government in presence of chief secretary Aditya Padhi on Thursday before leaving for the place.

The team would assess issues relating to protection, conservation, bio-diversity, inclusiveness of the area, peoples participation, tourism potential, livelihood of the people and environmental quality. After assessment, the team would make recommendations to the world union of IUCN about its inclusion, said an officer after the meeting.