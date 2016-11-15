Ivana Zelnickova Winklmayr, Donald Trump’s ex-wife wishes to become the ambassador of the Czech Republic

Washington D C, November 15: The US President-elect Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump, has a wish now. She want to be made the ambassador of the Czech Republic, where she was born in 1949.

“That is, where I’m from and my language and everybody knows me. I’m quite known all around the world. Not only in America. I have written three books, and they were translated in 40 countries in 25 languages. I’m known by the name Ivana. I really did not need the name Trump,” she told while talking to New York Post.

Ivana Zelnickova Winklmayr, a New York based model, originally from the CzechRepublic, was Donald’s first wife. They married in 1977 and had three children – Donald Jr, Ivanka and second son Eric Trump. Donald left his wife in 1992 following an affair with actress Marla Maples.

Daughter Ivanka, sons Eric and Donald Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner were close advisers to Trump’s campaign and are part of his transition team announced on Friday.

The Trump Organization said in a statement it was planning to transfer control of the portfolio of businesses to Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and other executives.