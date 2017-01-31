Ivanka Trump faces criticism for posting photo of herself wearing $5,000 luxury gown.

New York, Jan 31: Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump, is facing criticism for posting a photo of herself wearing a $5,000 gown shortly after her father signed an executive order that bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

The response on the social media was fierce after Ivanka on Sunday tweeted a photo of herself, in a silvery gown by Carolina Herrera, and husband Jared Kushner dressed for a black tie event on Instagram.

Critics have slammed the glamorous photo – which also features her tuxedo-wearing husband Kushner – as “sickening” and “tone-deaf” at a time when immigrants are being detained at airports across the US due to the executive order.

“Let them eat cake!” mocked the tweets and Instagram comments on Ivanka Trump’s accounts.

The pictures came just as chaos and protests erupted at international airports over President Trump’s just-signed order barring refugees and travelers from some Muslim countries.

Ivanka has regularly used her Instagram and Twitter accounts to show herself and her family in carefully staged, usually innocuous settings. She and Kushner have posed before in their finery before attending formal events, including the balls and dinner during her father’s inauguration, reports USA Today.

Twitteratis compared Ivanka Trump to Marie Antoinette, the French queen who is popularly criticised for her lavish spending, and for being out of touch with the common people of her country.

Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters gathered at international terminals across the US after Trump on Friday signed an executive order barring all refugees from entering the US for 120 days.

The order also bars the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and halts entry to the US for three months to residents from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

