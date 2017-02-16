Ivanka Trump goes ‘smitten’ by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

London, Feb.16 : Valentine’s Day sure gives fodder for memes on the internet, but no one expected the White House to produce such massive ammunition for the Twittersphere, highlighting President Donald Trump’s daughter nonetheless.

Pictures of Ivanka Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce have gone viral this week, reports the Guardian.

The meeting between Donald Trump and Trudeau at the White House had already set the meemsters hard at work- particularly one about his handshake with Trump.

Plus the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, appearing to call him “Joe” Trudeau, did not help.

Mischief-makers suggest the President’s daughter may be swooning a little over the Canadian Prime Minister, who is known for his dashing looks.

Across the globe, Trudeau is essentially regarded as a Disney prince come to life, and there are several pictures of him with celebrities appearing to be clearly smitten by his charm, including the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

In the pictures, which have now produced a cornucopia of punch lines and witty banter, a visibly delighted Ivanka can be seen staring intently at Trudeau during the meeting of female entrepreneurs and business leaders.

However, the meeting itself had already attracted some controversy after Ivanka tweeted a picture of herself alongside her father and Trudeau in the president’s seat.

Ivanka, who holds no official role in his administration so far, she has participated in a number of official events. (ANI)