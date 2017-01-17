Ivanka Trump stepping into ‘powerful’ mode in father’s administration

Washington, Jan 17: Come January 20, one person besides US President-elect Donald Trump, who would don a new role, is his daughter Ivanka Trump, who is poised to play a crucial role in her father’s administration.

Ivanka Trump has already stepped down from her post at the Trump Organisation, a media report said. She and her family have moved to DC’s Kalorama district, the same neighbourhood that hosts the Obamas and Jeff Bezos.

Ivanka would fulfill traditional duties of presidential wives, while First Lady Melania Trump continues to live in New York City with her son Barron as he completes the school year.

The 35-year-old businesswoman officially announced her intent to move to Washington, DC with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids as her father becomes President.

“When my father takes office as the 45th President of the United States of America, I will take a formal leave of absence from The Trump Organization and my eponymous apparel and accessories brand. I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company,” Ivanka wrote on Facebook. “My husband, Jared, and I will be moving with our family to Washington, D.C., where Jared will serve as Senior Advisor to the President. I plan to take time to settle our three young children into their new home and schools.”

The New York Times has already crowned her the most influential first daughter since Alice Roosevelt Longworth. And with Kushner being called the “president in-law,” the two are set to become the most powerful couple in Washington.

With Ivanka poised to become one of the most influential — and powerful — first daughters in the US history, CNN quoted those closest to her describing her as smart, independent-minded and relentless.

The special report aired mere days before the inauguration, further said that like few others in the incoming president’s orbit, Ivanka has her father’s ear and his trust.

“She… has a great way of being able to, you know, talk to him,” Ivanka’s brother Don Jr. said in an interview with CNN. “He trusts her.”

What Trump values most in his daughter, Eric Trump said, comes down to one word: “Loyalty.”

So, although she may not have a formal position in the Trump administration and even may not be working in the White House, she is quietly laying the groundwork for an effort that could make her perhaps the best-connected policy advocate in Washington, Star Tribune reported.

Making it clear that she wanted to push for policies benefiting women and girls, she recently sought the advice of a group of female executives and media stars in New York City.

The transition aides have reached out to congressional staff on child care policies, an area she urged Trump to prioritise.

In a Facebook post detailing her next moves, Ivanka Trump thanked people who reached out on such issues and added that she was determining the “most impactful and appropriate ways for me to serve our country.”

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters gathered outside Ivanka Trump’s New York City home on Monday during a ‘Help Ivanka Move’ demonstration ahead of her move to Washington, DC.

Anti-Trump activists brought cardboard boxes representing what they wanted the future First Daughter to bring as she and husband Jared Kushner relocate close to the White House, where Jared will work as a senior adviser, Daily Mail reported.

Protesters urged Ivanka not to forget about Planned Parenthood, civil rights and climate change. One demonstrators had written on a sign: ‘Dear Ivanka, please don’t forget to pack human decency.’

Ivanka meanwhile seemed focused on enjoying a night out with her husband. She tweeted a photo of herself in Trump Tower Monday night, captioning it: ‘Bright lights, big city’ with the hashtag #datenight.

–IANS