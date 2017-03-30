Ivanka Trump to become unpaid White House employee

Washington, March 30: The first daughter of Donald Trump announced Wednesday that she will serve as an unpaid employee in the White House.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the President in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees,” she said in a statement.

“Throughout this process, I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House Counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.

“Trump previously announced she was getting a West Wing office and a security clearance, but would not officially join the administration. That decision had drawn criticism from ethics experts.