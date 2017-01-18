I’ve have amazing babies with Vin Diesel says smitten Deepika Padukone on Ellen

Los Angeles, Jan 18 : During her debut appearance on world famous chat show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Indian actress Deepika Padukone revealed she has a big crush on Hollywood action star Vin Diesel and said that in her head, she has “amazing babies” with him.

Deepika spoke about her equation with her “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” co-star when talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked her about the secret behind their onscreen chemistry, read a statement of excerpts from the chat, issued by channel Romedy Now. They shot for the episode here on Tuesday.

When DeGeneres said, “There is a romance going on, that’s what you would get from that as well… Look at that face! Does that mean there is?”, Deepika responded: “Well, there is no smoke without fire!”

“But, it’s all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head.”

The episode featuring Deepika, who wore a classy and subtle white dress to the show, will air in the US on Wednesday and in India on Thursday.

The “Bajirao Mastani” actress appeared on the TV show to talk about her Hollywood debut project “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”. The film has released in India before the US, and received a mixed response.

The movie is a new instalment in the “xXx” series after the 2002 film “xXx” and the 2005 entertainer “xXx: State of the Union”. Directed by DJ Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

Deepika also said she wasn’t informed that she got the role till the end.

She said: “I actually auditioned for ‘Furious 7’ about two or three years ago and for whatever reason that didn’t work out and I think people remember me for that audition. Everyone talks about that chemistry and people remember me from that and then, about a year ago, I get a call from Paramount saying that they are casting for this film and I flew down and met DJ, my director Caruso, and then Vin found out in Los Angeles that I was in Toronto. So overnight, luckily I had a visa, and he said, ‘I want her to come and see me’.”

“So, overnight I flew down from Toronto to Los Angeles to see Vin and suddenly in the middle of the night we are doing this forty-five minute photo-shoot. Professional, with lights, with this and that, I was like what is going on! Because I didn’t know if I got the part, I still don’t know if I got the part. He just… we got into this really serious photo-shoot. I don’t know if you guys have seen the picture, and that was it.”

Deepika was also confused when Diesel made the news of her casting public with a poster.

She said: “He just put it up and I said, I hope you know that if you put up that means I’m doing this movie. He still didn’t say anything. He just put it up.”

Back home, Deepika will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati”.

–IANS