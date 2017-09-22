J and K police arrests two terrorists for killing Sashastra Seema Bal Head Constable and injuring jawan

Srinagar/ Jammu and Kashmir, September 22: J&K police arrested two terrorists for murdering a head constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and wounding a jawan.

Both were booked from Banihal area in Ramban district, says media reports.

Including an AK 47 assault rifle and an Insas rifle, two service rifles were recovered from their possession which had been snatched from security men during the Wednesday attack.

Police and security forces following the attack, launched a combing and search operation in entire area of Banihal to track down the attackers.

Head constable Ram Pravesh and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shyam Sood were attacked while they were manning a post outside an 8.5 km-long under-construction tunnel connecting Banihal town of Ramban district in Jammu province with Kulgam district’s Qazigund, the gateway to the Kashmir Valley.

