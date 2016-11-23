J and K Sarthal bank branch robbed of Rs 20 lakh new denominations

Kishtwar, Nov 23: Jammu & Kashmir Bank’s Sarthal branch was looted last night by unidentified persons, said reports. Cash worth Rs.40 lakhs, including Rs.20 lakhs of the new denomination currency notes, was robbed.
The bank is located inside a private shop at Agral village of Sarthal, which is around 30 kms from Kishtwar. It needs to be noted that in 2008, a major bank robbery had taken place in Kishtwar, in which over a crore rupees was looted. Police had later claimed the case to have been solved.

