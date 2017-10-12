J-K shocker: Asiya Andrabi’s photo in ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ poster, child development project officer suspended

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, October 12: The child development project officer of Anantnag’s Bren block is suspended after a banner of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign featured Pakistan separatist leader Asiya Andrabi as an achiever alongside chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and other personalities.

It is a major embarrassment for the Jammu and Kashmir government as the banner was highlighting the women achievers of the country at a function held to promote education for girls in south Kashmir’s Kokernag area.

The banner also featured tennis star Sania Mirza, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi among others. Mohammad Yunus Malik, the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag said that Shameema Akhtar, the child development project officer has been placed under suspension and an inquiry is ordered into the incident.

Asiya Andrabi, who is presently detained under the Public Safety Act, heads Dukhtaran-e-Millat (daughter of the nation) outfit which openly calls for the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. Asiya Andrabi is also alleged for hoisting Pakistani flag on August 14, March 23- the independence day and national day of Pakistan.

Asiya Andrabi, the pro-Pakistan separatist leader who got arrested twice in 2017 and who is said to incite women in Kashmir to pelt security forces with stones. Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief Asiya Andrabi’s photograph was featured in a ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ poster at a tourism festival in Anantnag.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is Save and educates the girl child is a publicly funded social campaign. This campaign was launched by Narendra Modi in order to tackle the decrease in child sex ratio in 100 gender-critical districts.

Abdul Raheem Rather, the People Democratic Party Member of Legislative Assembly from Kokernag who was one of the organizers of the event, said that the inclusion of Asia Andrabi’s picture was a mistake.