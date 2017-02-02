J Lo salsa dancing with mystery man after dumping Drake

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s romance is over already.

The unlikely pair shocked the showbiz world – and Drake’s ex, Rihanna – when they revealed they were enjoying a romance late last year. They then confirmed their relationship earlier this month.

Jenny from the Block was spotted out in Miami last night, and she appeared to be getting quite close to another bloke, according to MTO News.The two were dancing up a storm on the dancefloor, and rapper Drake was nowhere in sight.An eagle-eyed fan caught wind of the two and decided to snap a cheeky video when they weren’t looking.

It comes as Drake branded his ex-girlfriend Rihanna “the queen of everything” during a gig this week .

(Photo: Instagram/worldstar)

The 30-year-old rapper previously enjoyed an on/off relationship with the Love on the Brain singer, which eventually ended last year.

And despite the pair no longer being an item it seems the star still is still a little smitten as he gave her a shout out while playing their joint hits Work and Too Good at his show at London’s O2 Arena on Monday night.

He said on stage: “She’s like the queen of everything.

“If you want your woman to feel sexy and s**t you play the Riri records.”

Speaking about his romance with Lopez previously, a source said recently: “Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.

“They do work on music together [but are] clearly enjoying each other on another level too. Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Mirror Celeb has contacted Jennifer’s rep for comment.