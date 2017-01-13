‘Jaanus’ of B-town reveal remakes they wish to part of

Mumbai, Janu 13: After working in ‘Ok Jaanu’, which is a remake of Tamil romantic drama, ‘O Kandhal Kanmani’, the lead actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor have now opened up about other remakes they wish to be a part of.

During an interview with ANI, Shraddha said, “I would want to be a part of the remake of Hollywood movie ‘Black Swan’ starring Natalie Portman.”

While Aditya, on the other hand, revealed he wants to be a ‘Terminator’.

“I love Arnold Schwarzenegger’s role in ‘Terminator 2’ and the way he says “I’ll be back”.

On a related note, directed by Shaad Ali, their flick, which hit the screens on January 13, is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil hit flick which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.

(ANI)