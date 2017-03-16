Jacob Thomas in fresh controversy: Pinarayi under pressure

“Jacob Thomas is allegedly taking copies of certain significant vigilance cases existing against CPM leaders in Kerala.”

Thiruvananthapuram, March 16: The Kerala Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas is now facing fresh controversies in connection with the purchase of 50 Acres of land in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the land is bought in a Benami name. There is a high probability that this Benami is the Vigilance Director’s wife. As the latest controversy had started taking the rounds, Jacob Thomas become may lose his cahir of Vigilence Director. This fresh controversy has again put the Pinarayi Government under pressure. Realising this, Jacob Thomas is allegedly taking copies of certain significant vigilance cases existing against CPM leaders in Kerala. Reportedly, two police officers are entrusted to take copies of such crucial documents.

Reportedly, Jacob Thomas is also trying to save his position by pressurising the government by using the existing Vigilance cases against its leaders. Recently, the High Court has observed that the Vigilance Department need to be controlled. Jacob Thomas is challenging the government by sending all the complaints received by the Vigilence Department to the Chief Minister’s office.

After the Court intervention in the activities of the Vigilance Department, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered to verify complaints of corruption, before it is forwarded to the Vigilance department. According to sources, the complaints are forwarded to the Chief Minister’s office, as a negative response to this. Indirectly, Jacob Thomas is conveying a message to the government that, nothing would be so easy without him.

The Department has sent 62 complaints received through post and E-mail, till last day. According to reliable sources, all the complaints were checked by IAS officers, who had also kept a note with the complaint, on what action shall be taken on each of these complints. This has been sent to the additional Chief Secretary Nalini Neto, who bares the charge of the Chief Minister’s office.

Source: Thewifireporter