Jacqueline Fernandez says yoga helps her in having a positive outlook in life

September 27, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Sep 27 :  Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says yoga helps her in having a positive outlook in life and wants her family to adopt it as a form of fitness.

“Yoga disciplines both the mind and the souls and not just your body. It helps me in having a constant positive outlook in life. I would love my family to adopt this form of fitness as well,” Jacqueline said in a statement.

The actress also tried a few yoga sessions with her family while she was in Sri Lanka.

For Jacqueline, discipline is the key word to keep fit and achieve a perfectly toned body is something that she always ponders.

Jacqueline is currently shooting for her untitled next with Sidharth Malhotra.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Yoga showcased at the World Economic Forum
Chennai woman breaks Guinness World Record in yoga marathon
China’s first yoga college, the India-China Yoga College in Kunming, in capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province
Peace of mind is happiness: 25 minutes of Yoga shows the way
 Health benefits of Yoga: Transform your body and mental health
US researchers claim to have found the teachings of yoga to be helpful in treating depression
Top