Mumbai, Sep 27 : Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says yoga helps her in having a positive outlook in life and wants her family to adopt it as a form of fitness.

“Yoga disciplines both the mind and the souls and not just your body. It helps me in having a constant positive outlook in life. I would love my family to adopt this form of fitness as well,” Jacqueline said in a statement.

The actress also tried a few yoga sessions with her family while she was in Sri Lanka.

For Jacqueline, discipline is the key word to keep fit and achieve a perfectly toned body is something that she always ponders.

Jacqueline is currently shooting for her untitled next with Sidharth Malhotra.