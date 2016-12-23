Jacqueline Fernandez spends Christmas celebrations with Angel Xpress kids

New Delhi, Dec. 23: As the festive season is round the corner, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted spreading Christmas cheer amongst less privileged kids.
The 31-year-old was in a festive mood as she celebrated Christmas with the kids from Angel Xpress Foundation.
The actress, who looked gorgeous in her red dress, turned Santa for the kids as she distributed gifts among them.


The children too were super excited to meet their favourite actress as they performed on her songs ‘Chittiyaan Kaliayaan’, ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayi’.
‘The Flying Jatt’ actress has entertained the audiences through the year by delivering back to back hits.
Just like 2016, even the upcoming year seems eventful for Jacqueline with three much-anticipated projects in her kitty, Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, Tarun Mansukhani’s next opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and ‘Reload’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. (ANI)

