Jacqueline quashes Arjun Kapoor link-up rumours

New Delhi, May 20: Bad news for all those who wanted to see Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor as a couple – nothing is brewing between the two.

Laughing off the rumours, the 30-year-old actress said that single people are often linked up with everyone, adding that when somebody laughs with someone in public, it is taken that they are dating, reports the Mumbai Mirror.

The ‘Kick’ actress further said that she would never lie about dating anyone as she feels that the truth never hides.

“Arjun and I have spoken about this. It’s gone beyond jokes now,” she said.

Arjun was earlier linked to Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya, while Jacqueline was rumoured to be dating Sheikh Hassan bin Rashid al-Khalifa of the royal family of Bahrain.