Jacqueline does tap dance in ‘Housefull 3’

Mumbai, May 6: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen doing a tap dance in “Housefull 3” for the song “Taang uthake”.

Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the song will be unveiled on Friday evening. It is a peppy number and the star cast of the film will be seen shaking a leg to its groovy beats.

“It’s a fun, foot-tapping number. This is the first time I have done tap dancing. Our choreographer Ganesh (Acharya) sir taught me the sequence on the spot and I really enjoyed it. It’s definitely going to be a treat for ‘Housefull’ fans,” Jacqueline told IANS.

Directed by Sajid Farhad, “Housefull 3” features a multiple star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon.

The film is set to release on June 3.

