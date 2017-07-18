Jadavpur police arrest three youths for allegedly attacking cricketer Mohammed Shami

KOLKATA,July18:: Jadavpur police on Monday arrested three youths for allegedly attacking cricketer Mohammed Shami late on Saturday when the Team India member was returning home to Katju Nagar, close to South City Mall.

The cricketer had stopped his car in front of the apartment gate and was waiting for the caretaker to clear the way to the garage when three inebriated youths in a motorcycle accosted him for parking his car on the road. The trio also assaulted the caretaker who rushed to Shami’s aid.

The three then left the spot only to return 15 minutes later. They forced their way into the building and allegedly barged into the cricketer’s apartment, retreating only after Shami called the cops. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the building. Police identified the youths as Jayanta Sarkar, Swarup Sarkar and Shiva Pramanik, who run a nearby salon.

“They have been booked under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 341 (wrongful restraint),” said a senior officer of Jadavpur police station.