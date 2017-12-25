Jadhav’s kin crosses border, but separated by a glass barrier by Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 25 : The mother and the wife of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav finally met him earlier in the day. But it was not any ordinary meeting as they were separated by a glass barrier.

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), to this end, clarified that the barrier was placed due to security reasons and that Jadhav already knew this would be the setting.

“It was there due to security reasons. We had already told them that you will be able to meet him but a security barrier would be there,” Dr Mohammed Faisal, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, replied to a poser by ANI, in a press briefing here.

Faisal substantiated his stance by adding that Pakistan considered Jadhav as “the face of Indian terrorism, especially in Pakistan.”

On the matter of consular access, Faisal said the meeting was just on ‘humanitarian ground’ and was not a ‘consular access.’

“It was a humanitarian meeting; it was not consular access. The Indian diplomat, JP Singh, was present and could see the meeting but was not allowed to meet. We extended the meeting by 10 minutes on request of Jadhav,” he said.

He said it would have been better had Jadhav’s kin attended the press briefing and answered the questions of the media.

“We have nothing to hide in this matter. We would have preferred had the ladies sat here and answered the questions of the media,” he said.

In addition to this, the MoFA released another ‘confessional’ video of Jadhav’s, in which the convicted alleged spy was seen confessing that he did cross from Iran to Pakistan two years back.

Jadhav, in the video that was apparently shot before he got to meet his kin, also said that he had requested to meet his family members and that he was grateful to the Pakistan Government for letting that happen.

“I crossed from Iran to Pakistan about two years back while working with RAW. I have been treated with dignity and honour and in a very professional manner by the Pakistani authorities,” Jadhav said, in the video.

He added: “I requested meeting my wife on humanitarian ground and I have been informed that my mother and wife are going to meet me today. I am really thankful to the government of Pakistan for showing this grand gesture.”

Jadhav’s wife and mother, before finally meeting him, visited the Indian High Commission in the Pakistani capital, after which they moved to the Pakistan MoFA building.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad JP Singh was also present during the meeting.

Pakistan Rangers, Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) and sharp shooters were deployed at the roof tops, in view of the meeting. Other than media and security personnel, no other traffic was allowed in the area around the Pakistan MoFA building.

Pakistan had agreed to facilitate the visit of Jadhav’s family and also assured their safety, security, and freedom of movement in the country.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Office, in a statement, clarified that Jadhav was not given consular access.

Dismissing India’s stance on Jadhav, Pakistan submitted its reply to the ICJ in the case on December 13. The reply, which was submitted by the Foreign Office’s Director, Fariha Bugti, also claimed that Jadhav’s case did not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention.

Pakistan’s reply came after India submitted a written response to registrar Philippe Couvreur of the ICJ in the same case in September this year.

Jadhav was arrested in March this year, in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in ‘espionage and subversive activities for India’s intelligence agency – the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).’

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.(ANI)