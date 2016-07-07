Top
JAGANNATH RATH YATRA IN PURI
-
-
Traditional dancers wait to perform in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
-
-
A child holds idols of Hindu Lord Jagannath (R), his sister Subadhra (C) and brother Balabhadra as he waits to attend the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
-
-
A Hindu devotee lies on a road as she touches a holy rope tied to a “Rath”, or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, to seek blessings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
-
-
Hindu devotees pull the “Rath” or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
-
-
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
-
-
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
-
-
A mahout paints his elephant on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, outside the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
-
-
Hindu devotees perform a stunt during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
-
-
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
-
-
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
-
-
A Hindu priest pours milk over a statue of Subhadra (C), sister of Hindu god Jagannath, during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
-
-
Hindu devotees carry pitchers filled with holy water from the Sabarmati River during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
-
-
A devotee performs a stunt during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
-
-
A devotee performs a stunt during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave