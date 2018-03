JAGANNATH-RATH-YATRA-IN-PURI-3

A Hindu devotee lies on a road as she touches a holy rope tied to a “Rath”, or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, to seek blessings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri