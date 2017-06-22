Jaguar announces a new compact performance SUV, the Jaguar E-Pace,at the  2017 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Paris,June22:Jaguar announces a new compact performance SUV, the Jaguar E-Pace, as it will expand the Jaguar model line-up as the 2nd performance SUV in the ‘Pace’ line-up. Jaguar will unveil the all new E-Pace compact performance SUV to the world on July 13 at the 2017 Goodwood Festival Of Speed. The new baby performance SUV from Jaguar will take on the likes of BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Porsche Macan. Will it come to India? There is no details on its India arrival as of yet.

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar, said, “The combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-PACE stands out. Every Jaguar is designed to excite the senses, and we think E-PACE will do just that, albeit with its own individual character.”

The E-Pace will be the third new Jaguar nameplate recently added to the Jaguar model portfolio following the introduction of the Jaguar XE sports sedan and Jaguar F-Pace performance SUV which have contributed to a 44 per cent sales growth for the Jaguar brand in the US through May 2017, and the all-electric I-Pace Concept which will go into production in 2018.

The Jaguar E-Pace features standard all-wheel drive technology and an all-Ingenium line-up of petrol engines, as well as a suite of connected technology and convenience features.

Positioned below the Jaguar F-Pace, the new E-Pace is not an electric vehicle like the upcoming I-Pace. We will bring in more details of the upcoming Jaguar E-Pace on July 13, when the British manufacturers unveil the all new compact performance SUV to the world.