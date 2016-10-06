Jaguar Land Rover announces price of first F-PACE SUV in India

NewDelhi,Oct6:Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the price of Jaguar’s first performance SUV, the all-new F-PACE starting from Rs 68.40 Lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi). Customers can now book it online or through any of the 23 authorised Jaguar Retailers located near them.

Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said, “The launch of F-PACE in India on October 20 marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Jaguar’s product offering in India. F-PACE is Jaguar’s first performance SUV and is sure to capture hearts and minds of Jaguar fans and its distinguished & discerning customers spread across India.”

Price:

The all-new Jaguar F-PACE will be available in India in the following engines and derivatives:

Model

Variant (Diesel)

Price (Ex showroom, New Delhi) Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 L Pure Rs 68.40 Lakh Prestige Rs 74.50 Lakh Jaguar F-Pace 3.0 L R-Sport Rs 1.02 crore First Edition Rs 1.12 crore

Note: All prices are ex-showroom, in Delhi

Design:

Jaguar F-Pace SUV

Visually inspired by F-TYPE, the all-new Jaguar F-PACE is a performance SUV that has the DNA of a sports car. Its powerful and agile look makes it utterly distinctive and gives it a head-turning road presence. From the bonnet bulge to the pronounced rear haunches, the all-new F-PACE reinvents the energy, strength and purity of form of F-TYPE.

Even at night, the all-new Jaguar F-PACE is instantly recognizable, thanks to its Adaptive LED Headlights featuring Jaguar’s signature ‘J’ Blade Daytime Running Lights. Adding to F-PACE’s commanding on-road presence, Adaptive LED Headlights produce an intensity of light that is close to daylight, which helps to distinguish objects more easily and reduces fatigue. At the rear, full LED tail lights echo F-TYPE’s distinctive design language.

Jaguar F-Pace SUV

Engine:

The all-new Jaguar F-PACE is offered with the 2.0 l (litre) 4-cylinder 132 kW Turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine. Ingenium is Jaguar Land Rover’s new breed of engines designed for effortless performance, refinement and efficiency. With advanced technology and all-aluminium construction, Ingenium delivers impressive fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Up to 20 kg lighter than equivalent previous generation engines, Ingenium is intrinsically more efficient.

Jaguar F-Pace SUV

The powerful 3.0 l (litre) V6 Turbocharged Diesel engine offers exceptional refinement and efficiency, increasing power to 221 kW and torque to an impressive 700 Nm for improved performance and excellent drivability. The engine uses innovative twin parallel sequential turbocharging – a concept pioneered by Jaguar Land Rover – for smooth, more immediate delivery of power at all engine speeds, as well as two-stage water cooling to conserve energy. This engine delivers an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 6.2 s.

Features:

Jaguar F-Pace SUV

The Activity Key, F-PACE’s unique new feature, makes living life to the full even easier and one can wear it like a wristband. It is robust and fully waterproof and allows one to enjoy a range of outdoor activities – from skydiving to swimming. One can use the Activity Key to lock and unlock their car. When exiting the car, the conventional key fob can be left in the car and the Activity Key can be presented to the tailgate to lock it. The conventional key fob is then automatically deactivated for security.

In addition to the unique features, Jaguar’s designers have hand-picked their favourite F-PACE design and technology options to make the First Edition the epitome of high-specification luxury. These include Jaguar’s superb, new and intuitive infotainment system – InControl Touch Pro – and sports car-derived performance technology including Adaptive Dynamics.

Jaguar F-Pace SUV

Red brake calipers, Full-LED Headlights with LED ‘J’ Blade Daytime Running Lights, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Illuminated Metal Tread plates and Configurable Interior Mood Lighting are amongst the other luxurious features also included as standard on the First Edition. The sporty look is completed by the S model body kit, which comes as standard.