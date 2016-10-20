Jaguar Land Rover F-Pace would launch in India, Launching X-showroom price Rs 68.4 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) would be launched in India later on Thursday when it takes the covers off the first cross-over ever built under the Jaguar brand. The British brand, owned by Tata Motors, will launch the Jaguar F-Pace at a glittering event in Mumbai. Rohit Suri, president of JLR India, spoke to Swaraj Baggonkar about the launch, reports news18.com.

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the price of Jaguar’s first performance SUV – the F-Pace, which will have a starting price tag of Rs 68.40 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can now book it online or through any of the 23 authorised Jaguar Retailers located near them.

Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) said, “The launch of F-Pace in India on 20th October 2016 marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Jaguar’s product offering in India. F-Pace is Jaguar’s first performance SUV and is sure to capture hearts and minds of Jaguar fans and its distinguished & discerning customers spread across India.”

The F-Pace will be priced with the following Diesel engine option as follows –

2.0-litre (177 horsepower) Pure: Rs 68.40 Lakh

2.0-litre (177 horsepower) Prestige: Rs 74.50 Lakh

3.0-litre (296 horsepower) R-Sport: Rs 102.35 Lakh

3.0-litre (296 horsepower) First Edition: Rs 112.55 Lakh

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

In terms of design, the car takes inspiration from the F-Type and features the company’s signature ‘J’ Blade Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

On the inside, Jaguar is offering several customisation options that include configurable interior mood lighting that highlights the interior design details with soft pools of light in a choice of ten different colours. Other than that, the SUV gets a high centre console and the Sports Command Driving Position help the driver feel connected and secure, while the slender roof pillars and a large windscreen mean that the all-round visibility is good.

The British automaker has also announced that the booking for the F-Pace has begun ahead of its launch on October 20, 2016.