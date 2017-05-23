Jaguar Land Rover India announces start of sales for 2.0L diesel derivative of MY17 Jaguar XE in India for INR38.25 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Jaguar Land Rover India yesterday announced the start of sales for the 2.0l diesel derivative of MY17 Jaguar XE in India at a starting price of Rs. 38.25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

MY17 Jaguar XE will be available in three variants – Pure, Prestige and Portfolio.

The new derivative is powered by a 2.0l (litre) diesel engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW. This is in addition to the 2.0l (litre) petrol engine already on sale in India since January 2016. The petrol derivative of the Jaguar XE is priced at Rs. 37.25 lakh.

Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “The XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family and with the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country.”

The XE is based on Jaguar’s light-weight aluminum architecture which uses expertise derived from the aerospace industry to deliver premium vehicle characteristics in performance and refinement, demonstrating the true sporting character of the acclaimed Jaguar F-TYPE.

Its powerful stance and seductive looks make it stand out from the competition. An array of exciting features include the Jaguar Drive Control™, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Torque Vectoring by Braking, All Surface Progress Control, Meridian Sound System (380 W), Sliding Panoramic Sunroof and 20.32 cm (8) Touch Screen with InControl Touch Infotainment System, which further enhance Jaguar XE’s appeal.