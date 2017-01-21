Jaguar Land Rover India inaugurates 3S dealership facility in India

| By :

New Delhi [India], Jan. 21 (ANI): Jaguar Land Rover India on Friday announced the opening of a world-class facility in the city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, thereby expanding its network in Delhi NCR.

The state-of-the-art 3S facility (Sales, Service and Spare parts) was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) and Amit Garg, Director, Shiva Group marking the launch of a second retailer in Delhi NCR.

This dealership facility is designed and equipped to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales services. The facility boasts of a display space for 18 cars enabling Jaguar Land Rover to showcase almost its entire range.

The facility combines an integrated service workshop with 22 service bays and state-of-the-art maintenance equipment manned by a team of highly trained staff including technicians and other service personnel.

Rohit Suri said,

"We are delighted to introduce our new dealership facility in Noida. The Northern markets continue to be strong growth drivers for us nationally. We are committed to ease accessibility for our customers to Jaguar and Land Rover products. The opening of this ultra-modern, integrated, one stop facility offering our esteemed customers, Sales, Service and Spare parts from the same location, is in line with that objective."

"At present, there are 24 Jaguar Land Rover outlets in the country and by the end of this financial year, we expect to open another one," he added.

Commenting on the effect of demonetisation on the luxury car segment, Suri said, "The effect was seen in the first month. But the situation has become normal again now. People are returning to showrooms and the sales have picked up again."

The Land Rover range in India includes the flagship Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, new Discovery Sport and 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque. Jaguar and Land Rover have also enabled their customers to book their cars online. (ANI)