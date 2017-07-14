Jaguar’s smallest SUV E-Pace may be almost Rs 23.77 lakh,makes barrel roll

Berlin,July14:Jaguar’s smallest SUV yet, the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace has been finally been unveiled globally, but not without the company’s trademark stunts in place. The new E-Pace rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3 that Jaguar was prepping for a long time now and keeps up with the design philosophy started with the F-Pace last year. In addition to its unveil, the Jaguar E-Pace also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the furthest n a production vehicle.

The new Jaguar E-Pace takes the same route that the F-Pace was treading on. The SUV comes with a sports DNA, thereby appealing to the driving enthusiast as much as to the SUV lover. It is the first Jaguar since the X-Type to be front wheel drive, while also being the first model to be built outside of the UK at the Magna Steyr’s plant in Austria. Jaguar calls it its little cub and quite rightly so, as the E-Pace borrows elements from the much larger offerings in the company’s line-up.

The front is distinctively similar to the F-Type and there has been a conscious effort from the company to give it that appeal. It also lends a more sports car feel, but bringing in the SUV practicality are the LED headlamps inspired by the F-Pace. The rear too gets the F-Type influence with the LED tail lights but carry a new chicane graphic The flared rear wheel arch also makes for a distinctive cut on the SUV, whereas the haunched rear Jaguar says was particularly difficult to engineer. At 4.4 metres in length, the E-Pace is in-line with competition but how much of the space is actually available inside?

Well, Jaguar ensured that tall passengers are equally comfortable inside the E-Pace’s cabin and the tall seating position helps the case. Jaguar has once again borrowed bits from the F-Type, while the dashboard looks a more futuristic. There’s a central 10.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system as standard on all models, while customers can opt for a 12.3 inch TFT digital instrument console and Heads Up Display. The unit currently gets the Jaguar’s InControl Pro suite of apps, while the company does say Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be offered in the future. More noticeably, there’s a sports stick shifter instead of Jaguar’s rising rotory gear selector.

The Jaguar E-Pace will get up to five USB points for charging and a 4G wifi hotspot that can support up to eight devices. With a boot capacity of 577 litres, the E-Pace will be quite practical too, especially with the rear seats foldable.

Talking about the engine options, the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace will be using the automaker’s 2-litre Ingenium family featuring manual or the 9-speed automatic transmissions. Power will range between 148 bhp, 177 bhp and 237 bhp on the diesels, while the petrol turbo engines will churn out 247 bhp and 297 bhp of power respectively, with the 297 bhp petrol capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The chassis is actually shared with the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport, but it has been modified for a longer wheelbase at 268 mm.

2018 jaguar e pace

The Jaguar E-Pace is expected in India sometime next year

Jaguar is also offering Configurable Dynamics technology for customising throttle, steering and transmission setting on the E-Pace, while there will also be Active Driveline and Torque Vectoring for more a rear-wheel drive feel. That said, the SUV will be offered in both front and all wheel drive options.

Jaguar says the feature count will be high across most variants including – S, SE and HSE trims, while there’s the sportier looking R-Dynamic model as well on offer. Prices for the Jaguar E-Pace start in the UK at 28,500 Pounds, which translates to around Rs 23.77 lakh. While order books are open overseas, the E-Pace is still some time away from its Indian launch, but will duly come here to take on the German rivals.