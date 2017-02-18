Jai de-mockcrazy, says Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Feb 18: “There you go. Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy,” Kamal Haasan tweeted after Edappadi Palaniswami won the floor test in Tamil Nadu the assembly.

There you go. Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 18, 2017

“People of Tamizhnadu, Welcome your respective MLAs with the respect they desrve back home,” he said in another tweet.