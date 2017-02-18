Jai de-mockcrazy, says Kamal Haasan
Chennai, Feb 18: “There you go. Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy,” Kamal Haasan tweeted after Edappadi Palaniswami won the floor test in Tamil Nadu the assembly.
“People of Tamizhnadu, Welcome your respective MLAs with the respect they desrve back home,” he said in another tweet.
Earlier today, After massive drama, Edappadi Palaniswami, a loyalist of V K Sasikala, has won the floor test in the assembly to remain the Tamil Nadu chief minister.
122 MLAs in the assembly voted in favour of Palaniswami. 11 MLAS of Panneerselvam faction voted against the CM.
