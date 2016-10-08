Jain girl in Hyderabad dies of cardiac arrest after fasting for 68 days

HYDERABAD,Oct8: A 13-year-old girl in Hyderabad died last week after fasting for 68 days as per Jain rituals during their holy period of ‘Chaumasa‘.

The Jain community girl, Kumari Aradhana was studying in class 10 in St. Francis school of the city. She was observing “chaturmas” fast to bring luck to the family as her father Laxmichand Sansadiya had suffered loss in jewelry business.

COMPLAINT FILED

The Child Right Association raised an alarm on Friday after it lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy, seeking immediate action against the girl’s parents.

Aradhana, a class 8 student at a school in Hyderabad, had observed 68-days fast and just two days after opening her fast she was admitted to a hospital where she died of cardiac arrest, the family claims.

At least 600 people attended Aradhana’s funeral calling her a ‘bal tapasvi‘. The funeral procession was called a ‘shobha yatra‘ – a mark of celebration.

Those known to the family say the girl had earlier also undertaken a similar fast for 41 days and survived.

”It has been a practice for people to undertake severe penance when they give up even food and water. They are glorified, lauded and honoured at community meetings by the religious elders. They are also showered with gifts. But in this case it was a minor and that is my objection,” said Lata Jain, a member of the community. ”This is suicide if not murder,” she added.

Aradhana’s family is into jewellery business. They have a shop in the Pot Bazaar area of Secunderabad. The questions were being raised by some over why the girl was allowed to even give up school to sit on a fast.

”We did not hide anything. Everyone knew Aradhana was fasting. They came and took selfies with her. Now some people are pointing fingers at us for allowing her to fast for 68 days,” Aradhana’s grandfather, Manekchand samdhariya said.